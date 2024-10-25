Incredible Zigi to lead dance workshop at Afro Dance Camp in Texas

Entertainment

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi will bring his electrifying energy and expertise to Dallas, Texas, as a featured instructor for the upcoming Afro Dance Camp.

