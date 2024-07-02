Inside Out 2 becomes first movie of 2024 to top $1bn at global box office

A still from Inside out

Source: Skynews

"Inside Out" has set a new milestone as the first film of the year to surpass $1 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing film of 2023.

Released on June 14, the Pixar-Disney collaboration explores the emotions of a young girl named Riley, adding new feelings like Anxiety and Envy in its sequel as Riley grows into adolescence.



The film has dominated the box office for three consecutive weekends and has reinvigorated teen audiences.

Its success underscores global demand for engaging movies, reaffirming the appeal of big-screen entertainment.



"Inside Out" joins an elite group of animated hits to cross the $1 billion mark.



