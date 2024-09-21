Entertainment

International family amusement park opened in Accra

AmusmScreenshot 2024 09 21 134956.png It features cutting-edge attractions, including Ghana’s largest inflatable rides

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

The newly opened Shornaa Island Amusement Park in Accra marks the first international family amusement park in the capital.

Located near the Trade Fair, the park offers a mix of entertainment, adventure, and cultural experiences, set by a scenic lagoon.

It features cutting-edge attractions, including Ghana’s largest inflatable rides, bumper cars, a giant piano, and the region’s first musical light fountain.

Opened on September 12, 2024, it aims to boost tourism and local recreation, offering cashless digital payments for a modern visitor experience.

Guests were treated to a fireworks display and a tour of the park's offerings.

