International family amusement park opened in Accra

The newly opened Shornaa Island Amusement Park in Accra marks the first international family amusement park in the capital.

Located near the Trade Fair, the park offers a mix of entertainment, adventure, and cultural experiences, set by a scenic lagoon.



It features cutting-edge attractions, including Ghana’s largest inflatable rides, bumper cars, a giant piano, and the region’s first musical light fountain.

Opened on September 12, 2024, it aims to boost tourism and local recreation, offering cashless digital payments for a modern visitor experience.



Guests were treated to a fireworks display and a tour of the park's offerings.



