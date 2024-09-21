Entertainment

Introducing Sam Nickson a star to be

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Awortwe , ( born June 10) Popularly known as Sam Nickson is a Ghanaian Musician,Recording-Engineer,producer,singer,songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist. His stage name “ii Sam Nickson” was derived from his English name Samuel and Nickson by his grandmother who inspired his music right from infancy.

