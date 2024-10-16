It didn’t go well; I gave up – Falz reflects on his disappointing threesome experiences

Falz

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Nigerian musician Falz discussed his disappointing experiences with threesomes during an appearance on the ‘Over The Top’ show, revealing he tried them twice but was unsatisfied. He stated that after his last attempt two years ago, he decided to stop pursuing them and sought professional advice on the matter.





