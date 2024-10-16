Entertainment

Entertainment
It didn’t go well; I gave up – Falz reflects on his disappointing threesome experiences

Falz 11 6 22 Falz

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Nigerian musician Falz discussed his disappointing experiences with threesomes during an appearance on the ‘Over The Top’ show, revealing he tried them twice but was unsatisfied. He stated that after his last attempt two years ago, he decided to stop pursuing them and sought professional advice on the matter.



