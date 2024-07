Esther Smith

Source: Asaase news

Ghanaian gospel artist Esther Smith, despite being away for over a decade, still considers Ghana home.

She emphasized the power of praise and worship in her life and announced her return with a major gospel concert in Kumasi on August 25 and Accra on August 30, featuring top Ghanaian gospel musicians.





