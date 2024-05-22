It hurts that I couldn't win more awards - Okomfour Kwadee

Okomfo kwadee

Celebrated musician Okomfour Kwadee reflects on his career, expressing regret over not winning more awards, particularly at the Ghana Music Awards.

Kwadee, known for hits like ‘Ye Kɔ Mmaa Pe’ and ‘Ataa Adwoa’, reshaped the hiplife genre with his debut album, yet received few awards despite numerous nominations.



His pinnacle moment arrived in 2007, winning Songwriter of the Year and Best Original Song for ‘Ka wo Nan To So’.



In a recent Nahbaff TV interview, Kwadee attributed his lack of recognition to the Board's oversight of his efforts, possibly due to his mental health struggles.

He criticized the VGMA organizers for neglecting to acknowledge his contributions to African culture through music, especially during his hiatus.



Kwadee highlighted the contrast with how other artists like Lord Kenya and Obrafour were honored, suggesting tensions with the board impacted his recognition.



Despite these challenges, Okomfour Kwadee remains determined to recover and regain his prominence in the music industry.