‘It is wrong,’ Tope Alabi wants rivalry among gospel artistes to end

Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi has expressed her sadness about the spreading rivalry among artistes in the gospel music industry.

During her performance at the Celebrating Jesus 7.0 concert, she stated her concern and advised for a better connection among her colleagues.



Tope Alabi reminded them that they should “work for God” and stop fighting themselves.



She said, “It is wrong to see each other and smile then go behind to say bad things about one another.



“God will hold us accountable for these things. Let us stop it.



“It is high time we knew that we were working for the kingdom and not for ourselves or fame.



“The bigger ones separated themselves from the up-and-coming.

“And yet the bigger ones still fight themselves again, what do you want those coming up to do?



“The emerging ones are already against each other.



“These children coming up are already backstabbing and emulating us because we started it.



“They are enemies of each other and smile at one another, they are faking it.



“This is getting out of hand and God will ask us.”



