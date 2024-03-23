It's dumb to think I have quit music - Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur has staunchly rejected suggestions that he's considering quitting music, dismissing such notions as nonsensical.

In an interview on 3Music TV, he expressed incredulity at the idea, asserting, "Only a dumb person will think I don’t want to do music."



He attributed his occasional travels outside Ghana to the realities of the modern world, stating, "In this internet age of being outside, I do that all the time, so how is that in the media?"



Arthur condemned what he perceived as intentional efforts to misconstrue his actions.



When asked about thoughts of giving up, Arthur vehemently denied any such contemplation, declaring, "Never ever." He highlighted his continuous musical output, citing recent releases like "Pain Interlude" and "For Life" as evidence of his ongoing commitment to his craft.

Arthur emphasized the absurdity of assuming he would quit, stating, "If I had stopped making music, it would have been in 2022. It’s 2024, and I’m still putting out stuff."



Arthur also shed light on his latest project, undertaken in collaboration with his new music company as a tribute to his grandmother's memory.



Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for his successes, stating, "God has been so good to me."



He affirmed his dedication to his artistry and vowed to continue creating despite external speculation.