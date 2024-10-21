It’s not everything that God reveals to a Prophet – Vida Adutwumwaa

Vida Adutwumwaa

Source: Mynewsgh

Ms. Vida Adutwumwaa addressed the tragic East Legon accident on UTV's United Showbiz, defending Bishop Salifu Amoako amid criticism.

