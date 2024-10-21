Entertainment

It’s not everything that God reveals to a Prophet – Vida Adutwumwaa

Image 222.png Vida Adutwumwaa

Mon, 21 Oct 2024

Ms. Vida Adutwumwaa addressed the tragic East Legon accident on UTV's United Showbiz, defending Bishop Salifu Amoako amid criticism. She emphasized that prophets, including the Bishop, cannot foresee everything and called for empathy, noting the emotional toll the accident, involving his son, has taken on the family.



Source: Mynewsgh