Marvel studios

Source: CNN

"Deadpool & Wolverine" blends vulgar humor with nostalgia for superhero movies, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s comedic chemistry.

The film mocks Marvel's recent inconsistencies and leans into its R rating with absurdity and cameos.

Directed by Shawn Levy, it promises a fun, self-aware buddy comedy and a return to form for Marvel.



