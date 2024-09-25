It’s the duty of publishers and distributors to make a song go far, not the language – Trigmatic

Trigmatic

Source: 3news

Ghanaian rapper Trigmatic argues that recording in local languages doesn’t hinder global recognition, emphasizing that it’s the role of publishers and distributors to ensure international reach. He encourages artists to embrace their heritage and produce more music in local languages to promote cultural pride and authenticity.





