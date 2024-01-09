It was to promote a business but God had bigger plans for us – Chef Faila’s husband

Lieutenant Reginald Ofosuhene has been supportive throughout Chef Faila's record breaking attempt

Lieutenant Reginald Ofosuhene, husband of Abdul-Razak Faila( Chef Faila), the professional chef attempting to set a world record for the longest time spent by an individual cooking, has revealed that their plan for attempting to break the record for the longest time spent cooking in the Guinness World Records was to seek to promote the restaurant business of Chef Faila but the overwhelming support from the Ghanaian public has surpassed their expectation.

Lieutenant Adjei, who praised his wife for being a daring and determined person, noted that Chef Faila has all it takes to break the record and make the nation proud, especially amid the massive support and encouragement from Ghanaians.



“We were not going to this for the record only, we were going into this to promote a business. But it looks like God has bigger plans for us. This is because in the end, I am seeing that it’s a whole lot she’s going to get. I am so proud of her,” Captain Adjei said in an interview with the media.



Chef Faila owns and operates Mickey’s Inn, a fast-growing restaurant in Tamale, and has been a well-regarded chef in the region for several years.

Chef Faila began the quest to set a new world record for the longest time spent cooking by an individual on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale. The attempt is currently ongoing.



She has enjoyed unprecedented support from the Ghanaian public, with hundreds of people cheering her on and high-profile individuals travelling from far and near to lend their support.



Many businesses and brands have also thrown their weight behind her. She is expected to end the challenge on January 10, 2024.