It will not make business sense gor Stonebwoy to feature Screw Face on ‘Jejereje’ remix – MC Portfolio argues
Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
MC Portfolio responded to suggestions for Stonebwoy to feature Screw Face on the remix of his song "Jejereje."
While acknowledging Screw Face's artistic fit, Portfolio argued that it wouldn't be commercially beneficial.
He proposed that featuring Nigerian singer Flavour N’abania or Ivory Coast's Freddy Meiway would enhance international appeal.
