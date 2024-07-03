Jamie Foxx reveals details of 'medical emergency' that left him ‘gone for 20 days’

Jamie Foxx

Source: Skynews

Jamie Foxx recently disclosed details about a medical crisis last year that left him hospitalized for 20 days.

He recounted experiencing a severe headache on April 11, 2023, during filming in Atlanta, subsequently losing memory.



Doctors diagnosed a serious issue, leading to speculations about his health.



Foxx, accepting a Vanguard Award in December, shared his harrowing experience, unable to walk and emphasizing newfound appreciation for life and art.

He reassured fans of his recovery, refuting rumors of blindness or paralysis.



Foxx, alongside daughter Corinne, will host a new musical game show, "We Are Family," slated for release on Fox later this year.



Read full article