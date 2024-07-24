Janet Jackson on being a child star: ‘I don’t remember being asked’

Janet Jackson

Source: BBC

Janet Jackson, recalling her first song "Fantasy" written at age nine, reflects on her journey from a studio novice to a global music icon. Now celebrating nearly 50 years in music with her "Together Again" tour, she continues to inspire with her career-spanning performances and candid personal reflections.





