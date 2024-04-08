Jenifa’s Diary actress Adejumoke Aderounmu passes away at 40

Adejumoke Aderounmu

Nollywood actress Adejumoke Aderounmu, renowned for her role as "Esther" in Funke Akindele's hit TV series Jenifa’s Diary, has sadly passed away at the age of 40.

Her brother, Adeola Aderounmu, confirmed her death through a poignant Instagram post featuring Aderounmu's obituary photo and a message, "You are in a better place now, my sister."



A friend of the deceased's cousin, Oluwabanke Funmi, also mourned Adejumoke's passing on Twitter with a heartfelt message, "Rest in peace Aderounmu Adejumoke."



According to reports from Nigeria’s Punch and other news portals, Aderounmu passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at a private hospital. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.



A funeral service was held for Aderounmu Adejumoke at Owu Baptist Church in the Totoro area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A trending obituary graphic shared by her family described her as "sister, daughter, aunt," highlighting the profound grief felt over her passing.



Aderounmu, born on March 26, 1984, began her acting career in Abeokuta, her hometown. After completing her education, she delved into acting professionally, quickly making a name for herself in the industry.



In 2016, Adejumoke's breakout role as Esther in "Jenifa’s Diary" propelled her to fame and endeared her to fans and critics alike. Her portrayal of the spirited and determined Esther showcased her versatility and garnered widespread acclaim.



Throughout her career, Aderounmu appeared in over ten movies in English and Yoruba, demonstrating her talent and commitment to her craft. She was not only an actress but also an on-air personality, producer, and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.