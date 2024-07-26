Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Jennifer Aniston criticizes JD Vance for ‘childless cat ladies’ remarks: ‘I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children’

Crit Jennifer Aniston and JD Vance

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Jennifer Aniston criticized JD Vance's past comments on women without children, shared on her Instagram.

Vance, during a 2021 interview, disparaged childless politicians, implying they lack a stake in the country’s future.

Aniston, who has openly struggled with fertility, condemned his views and expressed hope for his daughter’s future.

Read full article

Source: Classfmonline