Jennifer Aniston criticizes JD Vance for ‘childless cat ladies’ remarks: ‘I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children’
Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Jennifer Aniston criticized JD Vance's past comments on women without children, shared on her Instagram.
Vance, during a 2021 interview, disparaged childless politicians, implying they lack a stake in the country’s future.
Aniston, who has openly struggled with fertility, condemned his views and expressed hope for his daughter’s future.
