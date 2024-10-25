Jennifer Lopez’s first husband says ‘part of their divorce’ was because of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Menu ›
Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: Hindustan times
Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, claims Sean "Diddy" Combs contributed to their 1998 divorce, citing Lopez's close collaboration with Combs on her debut album. Noa alleges this strained their marriage and that Lopez later blocked his career opportunities by making false accusations and influencing companies against him.
