Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband says ‘part of their divorce’ was because of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

IMG 20241025 111728 Jennifer Lopez with her Ex Husband

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: Hindustan times

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, claims Sean "Diddy" Combs contributed to their 1998 divorce, citing Lopez's close collaboration with Combs on her debut album.

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, claims Sean "Diddy" Combs contributed to their 1998 divorce, citing Lopez's close collaboration with Combs on her debut album. Noa alleges this strained their marriage and that Lopez later blocked his career opportunities by making false accusations and influencing companies against him.



Read full article

Source: Hindustan times