Jerri Bre Preach to attempt Guinness World Record for longest speech

Jerri Bre Preach

Source: Yfmghana

Jerri Bre Preach, part of Real Time Gains Management LLC, plans to break the Guinness World Record for longest speech from June 29th to July 4th at Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Lasting 108 hours and 30 minutes, the speech aims to raise awareness on mental health, entrepreneurship, leadership, and self-empowerment.



This event invites community participation and supports critical global issues, emphasizing dialogue and action.

Real Time Gains Management LLC encourages involvement in this historic endeavor to empower future leaders and foster positive community impact globally.



For more details, visit https://jerribreguinnessworld.rsvpify.com/.



