Joeboy berates Tinubu gov’t for prioritising changing National Anthem

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: StarrFm

Singer Joeboy has criticized the Nigerian government's decision to prioritize changing the National Anthem over addressing pressing national issues.

President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law to reinstate the old anthem, prompting Joeboy to question the government's priorities on social media.



Source: StarrFm