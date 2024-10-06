Entertainment

John Dumelo, Efia Odo join galamsey protest on day 3

John Du John Dumelo

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Classfmonline

The third day of anti-galamsey protests in Ghana saw public figures, including actor John Dumelo and influencer Efia Odo, joining demonstrators. Organized by Concerned Citizens Against Galamsey, the protests aim to raise awareness of illegal mining's devastating effects on the environment and demand stronger government action to combat it.



Source: Classfmonline