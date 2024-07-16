Join Dela Seade at the Influencers' Conference 2024

Actor Dela Seade is inviting you to the 3rd edition of the Influencers' Conference 2024, set to take place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, on August 24th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a day filled with insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and inspirational talks from some of the most influential voices in the industry.



Haven't registered yet? Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity—register for free now via SmartBADGE: https://bit.ly/In-conf.



For additional information or sponsorship inquiries, please contact us at +233 274 226 334 or reach out through Instagram DM: @influencers_conference.



This year's conference is proudly powered by Konekt Global Management, with partners including NaaviQ Company Limited, Cricova, Kiki’s Pot, Bash Media, Tackle Hubs, Authes Global, New Media Association of Ghana, National Road Safety Authority of Ghana, Fast Ride, SmartBADGE, Tumtum Photos, Influencer Hub, and Suya Factory.

Our media partners include, Ytainment Podcast, MX24 TV, GhanaWebbers, Global African Times, EIB Network, Energy Radio, All Africa Media Network, City Scope Nigeria, and 4Syte TV.



Mark your calendars and get ready to be inspired at the Influencers' Conference 2024 in Accra!



