Join Dela Seade at the Influencers' Conference 2024

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actor Dela Seade is inviting you to the 3rd edition of the Influencers' Conference 2024, set to take place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, on August 24th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

