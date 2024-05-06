Jomoro MP celebrates 52nd birthday in style

Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Member of Parliament for Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, marked her 52nd birthday with captivating photos on social media, captivating netizens.

The politician, also known as the mother of Ghanaian musician Fantana, caused a stir online as she flaunted her curves in a viral video.



Dressed in a sleek black body-con dress, Dorcas Affo-Toffey exuded confidence as she walked with a radiant smile, showcasing her physique and curvaceous figure.



Fantana, expressing love and admiration, took to her official Instagram page to extend birthday wishes to her remarkable mother.



“Happy Birthday Mom @dorcasaffotoffey | My Honorable! A LEADER, Philanthropist, Humanitarian, Icon. My biggest blessing, The peoples choice ???????? I love you so much. you are my light & my life. you’re the reason I love, the reason I trust, you are the best mom in the world! The LOVE OF MY LIFE,” her caption read.

In an official birthday post on her Instagram page, the celebrant, Hon. Dorcas Toffey, expressed gratitude and joy for another year of life.



“Happy Birthday, Hon. Dorcas Toffey! ???? Today, as you celebrate another year of life, may you feel the love and appreciation of your constituents, your family, and all your loved ones. Your dedication to serving the people of Jomoro constituency, Western Region, Nzema-Sohie, is truly inspiring, and today we celebrate you for all that you do. May this year bring you continued success, joy, and fulfillment in all your endeavors. Cheers to you and to many more years of making a positive difference! ????????❤️ #jomoromp.”



