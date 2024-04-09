Joseph Matthew claims originator of Afro-gospel music

Joseph Matthew

Ghanaian gospel artist Joseph Matthew has boldly asserted that he is the pioneer of Afro-Gospel music, a genre that blends African rhythms with Christian themes.

In a recent interview, Joseph Matthew confidently declared, "I’m the originator of Afro-gospel music…Afro-Gospel genre never existed… When I released my first song 'Nyame Ye' I wasn’t in Ghana…When I came to Ghana to promote my award-winning song 'Blessed' when I came I decided to label it Afro-Gospel because you’re fusing two things… previously I was doing Hiplife; I was rapping so when I started doing gospel music I decided to combine the two mixed with authentic African beats."



Joseph Matthew, a renowned figure in both Ghana and the UK gospel music scenes, has seen his music resonate across borders.



Known for his inspirational tracks, Joseph Matthew's songs typically feature mid-tempo rhythms, deep bass lines, and engaging drum beats.

His musical journey began with the release of his debut single, "Hallelujah," in January 2019, followed by hits like "Nyame Ye" in April 2019, "My Story" in 2020, "Not Alone" in 2021, "The Name" in 2022, and "Blessed" in 2023. His latest release is titled "Promise Land."



Joseph Matthew's song "Blessed" was honored with the 'Best Gospel Song of the Year UK' award at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.