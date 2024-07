Joseph Matthew

Source: 3news

Award-winning Afro-gospel artist Joseph Matthew is impressing fans with a dynamic live rendition of his hit single “Nyame Ye” (God Is Good).

Backed by the Abusua Band, he showcases his vocal prowess and musical versatility with searing guitar riffs, deep bass lines, and infectious drum beats.

The performance previews his upcoming album 'Solid Rock', featuring his new single 'Fear No Evil'.



Read full article