Joyce Blessing recounts an embarrassing moment while performing on stage 10 years ago

Joyce Blessing

Source: 3news

Gospel singer Joyce Blessing recently recounted an embarrassing moment from a 2014 performance when her heel slipped into gaps in the wooden stage, nearly causing her to fall. She shared this experience on the 3FM Drive, describing how her heel became stuck while she was trying to energize the crowd.





