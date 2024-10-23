Entertainment

Joyce Blessing shares an adorable video of her three sons

JOyce Blessing 1 Joyce Blessing

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing has gained social media attention after sharing a joyful photo with her three sons, dressed in white outfits. A single mother since her contentious divorce from husband Dave Joy, she continues to thrive musically, recently releasing a remix of her song "Over Do" featuring Amerado.



Source: ZionFelix