Juls announces new album 'Peace & Love'

Menu ›
Entertainment
Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah
Award-winning producer Juls has revealed the 18-tracklist for his upcoming album Peace & Love, featuring collaborations with artists like Black Sherif, Worlasi, Falz, Victony, and Masego.
Award-winning producer Juls has revealed the 18-tracklist for his upcoming album Peace & Love, featuring collaborations with artists like Black Sherif, Worlasi, Falz, Victony, and Masego. The album, expected to be a fan favorite, releases on October 25 and is available for pre-order on Apple Music.
Source: Ameyaw Debrah