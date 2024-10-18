Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Juls announces new album 'Peace & Love'

Screenshot 20241017 120930 Instagram Scaled Juls

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Award-winning producer Juls has revealed the 18-tracklist for his upcoming album Peace & Love, featuring collaborations with artists like Black Sherif, Worlasi, Falz, Victony, and Masego.

Award-winning producer Juls has revealed the 18-tracklist for his upcoming album Peace & Love, featuring collaborations with artists like Black Sherif, Worlasi, Falz, Victony, and Masego. The album, expected to be a fan favorite, releases on October 25 and is available for pre-order on Apple Music.



Read full article

Source: Ameyaw Debrah