Juls announces new album 'Peace & Love'

Juls

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Award-winning producer Juls has revealed the 18-tracklist for his upcoming album Peace & Love, featuring collaborations with artists like Black Sherif, Worlasi, Falz, Victony, and Masego.

Award-winning producer Juls has revealed the 18-tracklist for his upcoming album Peace & Love, featuring collaborations with artists like Black Sherif, Worlasi, Falz, Victony, and Masego. The album, expected to be a fan favorite, releases on October 25 and is available for pre-order on Apple Music.





Read full article