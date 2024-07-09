Justin Bieber performs at India’s mega wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Source: BBC

Justin Bieber recently joined the lineup of international stars performing at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

The extravagant event, orchestrated by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has already featured Rihanna, Katy Perry, and The Backstreet Boys.



Rumors swirl about who will perform at the actual wedding, speculated to possibly include Adele.

The Ambani festivities have blended concerts with high fashion, showcasing India's glamour alongside musical performances costing millions, with Bieber reportedly earning $10 million.



As Mumbai braces for the main wedding event, the Ambani affair continues to captivate global attention.



Read full article