KK Fosu plans 'Zaaza' remix with Kuami Eugene

KK Fosu

Ghanaian Hiplife musician KK Fosu, renowned for hits like "Suudwe" and "Anadwo Yede", is gearing up for a significant musical comeback.

In a recent interview on ONUA Entertainment, KK Fosu excitedly announced plans for a remix of his popular track "Zaaza", featuring the talented Kuami Eugene. This collaboration aims to reignite the enthusiasm of their fans.



"Zaaza" originally featured Kokovelli and Samini, and KK Fosu confirmed that both artists will also contribute to this new rendition. He expressed a desire to reunite and reconnect with their audience after pursuing individual endeavors for a considerable period.

Regarding the release date, KK Fosu hinted that the remix could drop "any moment from now", heightening anticipation among fans eager to experience this musical reunion.