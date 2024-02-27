KK Kabobo appeals for assistance amid battle with liver disease

KK Kabobo

The health condition of veteran Ghanaian musician, KK Kabobo, has raised significant concern following the circulation of pictures and videos on social media depicting his deteriorating state.

Broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang first brought attention to Kabobo's condition after visiting him. In a heartfelt revelation, Barima shared snippets of his interaction with the musician, who disclosed his ongoing battle with a liver condition.



In the shared video clips, Kabobo appeared visibly frail, struggling with speech due to his deteriorating health.



"He confided in me about feeling unwell for some time, experiencing sharp pain around his right abdomen. Despite seeking medical attention and undergoing various diagnoses, the root cause remained elusive until tests revealed the issue with his liver," Barima said.



Due to Kabobo's difficulty in communication, Barima was unable to share the full extent of their conversation but received permission to raise awareness by posting videos and images to seek public assistance.



"While he didn't explicitly ask for help, I spoke to him, and he acknowledged the necessity of seeking support. The financial strain incurred from medical expenses, including daily dialysis costs of $3,000, has been overwhelming for him and his family," Barima added.



Various individuals and media organizations have initiated fundraising efforts to support Kabobo's medical expenses as he battles his condition.

Kabobo, a prominent figure in Ghana's Highlife music scene, is known for hits such as 'Onyame Ahu Wo,' 'Nyatse Nyatse Girl,' and 'Running Away,' which catapulted him to fame. In 2012, he transitioned to gospel music after embracing Christianity and was later ordained as a Reverend Minister by Covenant Mission Bible College in Achimota.



However, updates on Kabobo's life had been scarce until news of his health struggles surfaced, prompting an outpouring of concern and solidarity from fans and well-wishers alike.



