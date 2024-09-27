KOKA issues apology to Ohemaa Mercy after being granted bail

Ohemaa Mercy and KOKA

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, was granted bail of GHC 2,000 after his arrest due to alleged threats made against gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy. Following his release, KOKA publicly apologized for his actions, expressing remorse and stating he has become a better person.





