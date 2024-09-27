Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

KOKA issues apology to Ohemaa Mercy after being granted bail

Ohemaa Mercy And KOKA Ohemaa Mercy and KOKA

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, was granted bail of GHC 2,000 after his arrest due to alleged threats made against gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy.

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, was granted bail of GHC 2,000 after his arrest due to alleged threats made against gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy. Following his release, KOKA publicly apologized for his actions, expressing remorse and stating he has become a better person.



Read full article

Source: Ameyaw Debrah