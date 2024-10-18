KSM revived English comedy in Ghana – Lekzy DeComic

Lekzy DeComic

Source: 3news

Ghanaian comedian Lekzy DeComic, in an interview on Onua TV, credited pioneers like Fritz Baffour and Tommy Annan Forson for shaping Ghanaian comedy. He emphasized KSM’s role in reviving English comedy and highlighted the distinction between stand-up comedians and comic actors, calling for more public education on the difference.





