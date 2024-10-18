Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

KSM revived English comedy in Ghana – Lekzy DeComic

IMG 20241018 135151 Lekzy DeComic

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian comedian Lekzy DeComic, in an interview on Onua TV, credited pioneers like Fritz Baffour and Tommy Annan Forson for shaping Ghanaian comedy.

Ghanaian comedian Lekzy DeComic, in an interview on Onua TV, credited pioneers like Fritz Baffour and Tommy Annan Forson for shaping Ghanaian comedy. He emphasized KSM’s role in reviving English comedy and highlighted the distinction between stand-up comedians and comic actors, calling for more public education on the difference.



Read full article

Source: 3news