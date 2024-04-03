KSM warns Ghanaian creatives against reliance on drugs

Kwaku Sintim Misa

Kwaku Sintim Misa, widely known as KSM, has shed light on the allure of drugs in the creative industry, citing their potential to inspire unconventional ideas.

KSM acknowledges experimenting with drugs in the past, driven by curiosity about their impact on creativity.



"Initially, the rush of ideas seemed extraordinary," KSM reflects, "but soon, the brilliance faded, revealing the folly of drug-induced inspiration. It simply doesn't work for me."



Despite recognizing the initial appeal, KSM cautions against depending on drugs for creative endeavors. He advocates for embracing natural processes and allowing creativity to flourish over time.

"Invest in the natural high," KSM advises, "as relying on external stimuli can lead to a destructive cycle, hindering long-term success."



KSM's insights come to light in a new Joy News documentary, 'Creative Addictions', where various creatives share their struggles with substance abuse and its detrimental effects. Psychiatry experts weigh in on potential interventions to combat drug addiction.