Kahpun returns with four explosive mixtapes, “HeighTape,” this October

Ghanaian-UK-based reggae and dancehall sensation Kahpun is set to make a triumphant return this October with the release of Heigh Tape, a collection of tapes that promise to shake up the dancehall scene. Known for his hard-hitting Fante dancehall style, Kahpun is ready to deliver a project that will satisfy his fans’ long wait.

The HeighTape series, Kahpun’s second mixtape release, will be hosted by four top Ghanaian DJs: DJ Ras Nico, DJ Justice, DJ Sympathie, and DJ Nature Won, each taking the reins for one volume. It’s been since his 2016 Psycho Mixtape that Kahpun dropped a project of such scale, and the anticipation is palpable.



Each mixtape consists of five songs, making for a total of 20 tracks across all four volumes. Kahpun has created a distinct vibe for each volume, ensuring that fans experience a variety of sounds and moods throughout the project. This mixtape series is a reflection of the artist’s dedication to his craft, and he’s thrilled to finally share it with the world.



“I’ve been getting so many messages from fans asking when my next album is coming out. I’ve been working on a lot of new materials, and this mixtape series is my way of giving back to my fans while they wait for the main album. HeighTape is something special, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear it,” Kahpun said.



The mixtape series features standout tracks such as “Family,” “Big Food,” “Gweh,” “Drip Drip,” “IDGAF,” “Eediat” (Various Artists Diss), “Psychopath,” “Close Casket Freestyle” (Various Artists Diss), “Jah with Me,” “Mama Pray for Me,” “Gunman Song,” “Never Move Shaky,” “Siddung,” “Foot a Wuk,” and “Badgal Time.

“The name HeighTape stems from Kahpun’s camp “Higher Heightz Army” and it marks his return to the spotlight as one of Ghana’s premier dancehall lyricists. As the year draws to a close, HeighTape is expected to heat up the winter season and dominate dancehall playlists into 2025.



Project mixed & mastered with precision by Ivan Beatz, Abe Beatz, and Oja 420, HeighTape is powered by Heightz Promotions plus some of the songs contain explicit contents made for adults only (+18). Fans should prepare for a dancehall experience like no other, with lyrics, flow, and style that showcase Kahpun’s versatility in full force.



Get ready for the highly anticipated release of The HeighTape, a dancehall masterpiece crafted in Wales ready to take over the world.



Read full article