Kahpun returns with four explosive mixtapes, “HeighTape,” this October

IMG 20240818 WA0008 1068x1068 Kahpun

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian-UK-based reggae and dancehall sensation Kahpun is set to make a triumphant return this October with the release of Heigh Tape, a collection of tapes that promise to shake up the dancehall scene. Known for his hard-hitting Fante dancehall style, Kahpun is ready to deliver a project that will satisfy his fans’ long wait.

