Kalybos sets the record straight on alleged feud with Funny Face

Kalybos, Funny Face

Ghanaian comic actor Richard Asante, popularly known as Kalybos, has debunked rumors suggesting a rift between him and fellow comedian Funny Face.

Contrary to public speculation, Kalybos clarified that while his friendship with Funny Face has evolved, there's no animosity between them.



Explaining the shift, Kalybos attributed it to past events that influenced his approach to friendships, stressing the importance of selecting friends wisely.



Speaking on Onua FM, Kalybos revealed that despite perceptions, his relationship with Funny Face isn't as strong as before, citing life experiences that shape interpersonal dynamics.

Responding to accusations made by Funny Face in a live video, Kalybos expressed bewilderment, affirming his commitment to avoiding entanglements with people associated with Funny Face.



While acknowledging past incidents, Kalybos urged the public to disregard Funny Face's claims, emphasizing the need to focus on positive relationships.



Notably, this clarification comes amid uncertainties surrounding Funny Face's public outbursts, with Kalybos maintaining his stance on the issue prior to his recent marriage.