Keanu Reeves on set

Source: CNN

Keanu Reeves discussed the impact of “The Matrix” on his life during an appearance on "The Late Show."

Reflecting on its 25th anniversary, Reeves noted how the film has positively affected many people.

The original film, a major success with $467 million in earnings and four Oscars, has led to four installments, with a fifth currently in development.



