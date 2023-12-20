Keche Joshua goes wild on Twitter

Keche Joshua is a member of the musical duo, Keche

Joshua Kojo Ampah, popularly known to be a member of the Ghanaian musical duo, Keche has reacted to comments by some Nigerians who stated they would blacklist Ghanaian songs in their country.

These comments came at the back of the “Play Ghana” agenda, where Ghanaian Disc Jockeys (DJs) have been encouraged to play 90% of Ghanaian songs when they go to shows.



This agenda didn’t sit well with some Nigerians because they saw that to be a biased movement. They believe Ghanaian songs are being promoted in Nigeria thus, the same should be done in Ghana.



Given this, Keche Joshua has descended on these Nigerians, and on his Twitter page, he explained that Nigerians some years ago started a similar agenda which perfectly worked out for them so why are they fuming they would blacklist Ghanaian songs if Nigerian songs are not promoted in Ghana.



“I was listening to Hitz FM and I am angry. I was listening to Hitz FM about playing Ghana agenda and I heard some Nigerians comment that they would blacklist Blacko and wouldn’t play his song. I want to enlighten you guys about something. When Nigerians started their 'play 90% of Nigerian songs', Tic Tac's song with Tony Tetuila was big in Nigeria. VIP’s ‘Ahonkawom’ was big in Nigeria. Sixteen years by Mzbel was big. Bollie’s ‘You May Kiss the Bride’ was also big. When they started that thing, we never blacklisted 2face, Nice, Davido, and Wizkid for here”.

“As we have decided to start an agenda which is the play 80%, 90% Ghana songs, you people are saying you would blacklist Ghana songs in your country. You see the aggressiveness. You people started and it ended beautifully. We want to start an end and you saying you would blacklist Blacko’s music? You people should go ahead and blacklist. What you guys are doing is not good”, he stated.



Watch Keche Joshua’s reaction below:





This morning I bore waaa pic.twitter.com/P5kNw0umrB — #TheSkillTeam (@kecheglobal) December 19, 2023

