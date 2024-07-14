Keche Joshua slams Graphic Showbiz for comparing Sarkodie to rap legends

Keche Joshua, a member of the music group Keche, has expressed his displeasure with Graphic Showbiz for crowning Sarkodie as the greatest of all time Ghanaian rapper over legendary rappers Lord Kenya, Obrafour, and Reggie Rockstone.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz show, Joshua stated that it is disrespectful to compare Sarkodie to these legends, who have made significant contributions to the rap genre and paved the way for artists like Sarkodie.



He acknowledged Sarkodie's success and consistency but emphasized that comparing him to the legends diminishes their efforts and contributions to the industry.



Joshua believes that such comparisons undermine the achievements of the pioneers in the industry and may lead to young artists discrediting the legends who paved the way for them. He stressed that while competition is healthy in the industry, it's essential to recognize and respect the achievements of the legends.

"It's so wrong and disrespectful to compare Sarkodie to Lord Kenya, Obrafour, and Reggie Rockstone," Joshua lamented. "Even Sarkodie himself will not be happy about it because he respects and appreciates these legends so much."



Joshua's comments have sparked a debate in the music industry, with some agreeing with his stance and others believing that Sarkodie's achievements warrant his recognition as one of the greatest Ghanaian rappers of all time.



Regardless, the conversation highlights the importance of recognizing and respecting the contributions of pioneers in the industry while still acknowledging the achievements of contemporary artists.



