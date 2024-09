"Man Down" is available on digital platforms from September 18, 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian afrobeats stars Kelvyn Boy and Lasmid have released a new track titled "Man Down," celebrating a captivating beauty.

Produced by Anel Worldwide, the song aims for global appeal, adding to Kelvyn Boy's success in the genre.

"Man Down" is available on digital platforms from September 18, 2024.



Read full article