Kelvyn Boy challenges stereotypes around smokers

Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy has confronted prevailing stereotypes concerning smokers, refuting the misconception that they are inherently untidy and disruptive.

Addressing his audience on X platform, Kelvyn Boy shed light on a striking reality, asserting that some of the most affluent and immaculate individuals he has encountered are avid smokers. He urged his followers to abandon such preconceived notions, emphasizing the need to reassess ingrained beliefs.



"Smokers are dirty and rowdy… maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers. Dead that thought today," Kelvyn Boy said.



Opening up about his personal journey, Kelvyn Boy revealed that he was once a smoker himself but has since chosen to abstain, cautioning against the use of drugs.

He indicated the importance of making informed choices and steering clear of substance abuse.



"Your favorite artiste smokes for crying out loud. But I’ve quit. Don’t do drugs guys," he added.