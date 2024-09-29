Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Kelvyn Boy sounded disrespectful – Merqury Quaye on Stonebwoy reconciliation

IMG 20240929 093737 Mercury Quaye

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Media personality Merqury Quaye criticized Kelvyn Boy's remarks about reconciling with his former mentor Stonebwoy, calling his tone disrespectful.

Media personality Merqury Quaye criticized Kelvyn Boy's remarks about reconciling with his former mentor Stonebwoy, calling his tone disrespectful. Quaye emphasized the importance of showing respect to those who have supported one's career and cautioned that Kelvyn Boy's attitude could hinder efforts to mend their relationship.



Source: Tigpost