Kelvyn Boy sounded disrespectful – Merqury Quaye on Stonebwoy reconciliation

Mercury Quaye

Source: Tigpost

Media personality Merqury Quaye criticized Kelvyn Boy's remarks about reconciling with his former mentor Stonebwoy, calling his tone disrespectful. Quaye emphasized the importance of showing respect to those who have supported one's career and cautioned that Kelvyn Boy’s attitude could hinder efforts to mend their relationship.





