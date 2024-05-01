Ken Fiati advocates film for public education

Ken Fiati

Ken Fiati, spokesperson for the Ghana Actors Guild, emphasizes the potent influence of film in shaping societal perspectives and calls for its utilization in public education on national initiatives.

Speaking during Joy FM's creative industry manifesto series on Showbiz A-Z, Fiati urged support for the production of socially relevant documentaries and educational films to instigate positive behavioral change.



Reflecting on past community outreach efforts by the Information Services Department, Fiati highlighted the effectiveness of using film for disseminating information.



Fiati pointed out the potential smoother implementation of the e-levy had the government utilized film for awareness creation.

He stressed the importance of leveraging film to educate the masses, citing the need for a reevaluation of communication strategies.



Fiati proposed the establishment of film infrastructure like a film village and studios, alongside the promotion of indigenous narratives and cultural heritage preservation.



Additionally, he advocated for investment regulation and proper training for local talents in the film sector, outlining comprehensive measures for enhancing Ghana's film industry.