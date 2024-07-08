Kendrick Lamar drops ‘Not Like Us’ video

Kendrick Lamar

Source: CNN

Kendrick Lamar's latest music video for "Not Like Us," released on July 4, turns personal with appearances by his fiancée Whitney Alford and their children amidst a backdrop of loyal fans.

Directed by Lamar and Dave Free, the video includes nods to his ongoing feud with Drake, featuring cameos from Compton figures like NBA's DeMar DeRozan and krumping pioneer Tommy the Clown.



Visual references to Drake's owl motif and past diss tracks add layers to the narrative, culminating in a celebratory tone with Lamar and his family, seemingly unfazed by past controversies.

The track debuted at No. 1 and is hailed as the summer anthem.



