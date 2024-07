Kendrick Lamar

Source: Forbes

In a renewed feud, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video revitalizes his Billboard dominance. The song catapults to No. 1 on the Hot 100, boosting Lamar's albums on the Billboard 200, with "Damnranks" climbing 10 spots to No. 29 and "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" surging 40 places.





