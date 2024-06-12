Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

Kevin Spacey says he was ‘too handsy’ in the past

Image 392 753x424.png Kevin Spacey

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Actor Kevin Spacey admitted to past inappropriate behavior in an interview, acknowledging being "too handsy" and pushing boundaries.

He faces a civil trial over a 2008 assault allegation and financial troubles, including foreclosure due to legal bills.

Spacey denies criminal intent but admits to actions he now recognizes as non-consensual.

He refutes recent allegations from a Channel 4 documentary and awaits a potential return to acting, supported by some Hollywood figures.

Despite past accolades, including Oscars, and a tenure at the Old Vic Theatre, his career has been marred by allegations, leading to dismissal from projects like "House of Cards."

Read full article

Source: BBC