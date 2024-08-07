Kevin Taylor goes wild on Asamoah Gyan after campaigning for NPP

Asamoah Gyan

Source: Myinfogh

Kevin Taylor, a U.S.-based Ghanaian commentator, has cautioned footballer Asamoah Gyan about entering politics after Gyan began campaigning for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.

