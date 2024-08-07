Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Kevin Taylor goes wild on Asamoah Gyan after campaigning for NPP

Image 330.png Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: Myinfogh

Kevin Taylor, a U.S.-based Ghanaian commentator, has cautioned footballer Asamoah Gyan about entering politics after Gyan began campaigning for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.

Kevin Taylor, a U.S.-based Ghanaian commentator, has cautioned footballer Asamoah Gyan about entering politics after Gyan began campaigning for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP. Taylor warned Gyan that political involvement could lead to the exposure of damaging secrets about him.



Read full article

Source: Myinfogh