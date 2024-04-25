Kevin Taylor labels Stonebwoy's performance with Davido as wack

Stonebwoy

Controversial media figure Kevin Taylor has once again directed criticism towards his longstanding adversary, Stonebwoy, during a recent broadcast of his show.

Taylor compared the prominent dancehall artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, unequivocally stating his preference for Shatta Wale's style over Stonebwoy's.



Taylor elaborated on his stance, asserting that Shatta Wale's authenticity in the dancehall genre stands in stark contrast to what he perceives as Stonebwoy's lack of direction and understanding in his musical approach.



During his commentary on Stonebwoy's recent collaboration with Nigerian superstar Davido, Taylor voiced disappointment with Stonebwoy's contribution to the performance.

Taylor expressed a lack of enthusiasm for Stonebwoy's role, characterizing it as excessive screaming that failed to complement Davido's performance effectively.



