Khebab Chef Atinga misses Guinness Record for longest barbecue marathon, launches annual khebab festival

Khebab Chef Atinga, a renowned figure in the food industry, has announced the launch of the first-ever “Khebab Festival’ in May 2025.

This announcement comes following an ambitious attempt to break the world record for the longest barbecue marathon during the ‘Khebab-A-Thon’ event held at Legon City Mall in April 2024.



Despite their best efforts, a scheduling mix-up during the rest breaks caused the team to fall short of their goal.



Chef Atinga and his team expressed their gratitude to the event’s sponsors, partners, stakeholders, and media outlets for their unwavering support. “During the attempt at rest break sequence 17, additional minutes were taken, which were not accumulated. Unfortunately, it is not permitted to take breaks that haven’t been earned,” the team explained.



While the setback was disheartening, Chef Atinga is determined to continue promoting Ghanaian culinary talent through the upcoming festival.

The ‘Khebab Festival’, set to become an annual event, aims to highlight the best khebab-makers across Ghana, offering a platform for local chefs to showcase their skills and share the country’s diverse flavors with the world. “We are committed to learning from this experience and are excited to make the festival a major success,” said Chef Atinga.



The chef also took the opportunity to thank the many sponsors and partners who supported the event, including God’s Time Is The Best Khebab, Accra Brewery, Legon City Mall, and Yango Ghana. Notable media partners such as Yen.com, TV3, Peace FM, and bloggers across Ghana also played a crucial role in the event’s promotion.



Chef Atinga looks forward to the continued support of these stakeholders as the team shifts its focus to planning the Khebab Festival, which promises to become a flagship event in Ghana’s culinary calendar.



Read full article